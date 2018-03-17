Ex-EU Consultant: Tillerson-Pompeo Transition Likely to Sway US Foreign Policy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Chaos from President Donald Trump’s abrupt firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will threaten the State Department’s ability to deal with crises during the transition period over coming weeks, former European Union (EU) consultant Paolo von Schirach told Sputnik.

"In the meantime, the US has to manage major international issues," Schirach, President Global Policy Institute and Professor of International Affairs at BAU International University, warned. "Now we are facing the inevitable turmoil that characterizes any significant transition, while America still needs to engage and respond."

On Friday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters that personnel were reassured no cabinet changes would happen in the near future just days after Trump fired Tillerson via Twitter and replaced him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

© AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik Trump Picks CIA Chief Pompeo as Top Diplomat to Counter Iran, Russia in Syria

Tillerson is exiting, he added, while the United States must deal with the fight against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), the Syrian conflict, relations with Europe, Russia and China, and the summit with Kim Jong Un about North Korea’s nuclear program.

"Prior to Tillerson’s firing it was unclear who was in charge and what the US position would be on any of these issues. If President Trump now has a Secretary of State he is comfortable working with, so much the better," he said.

Trump’s team, hopefully, can quickly formulate and present to the world a policy agenda that friends and foes alike could understand, Schirach advised.

US media reported that National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster will soon be ousted from the administration, although the White House said McMaster remains focused on important issues, including Russia and North Korea.

Tillerson said on Tuesday that he would leave his position at the end of the month and immediately handed over responsibilites to Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan.