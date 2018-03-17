Register
07:05 GMT +317 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump, accompanied by CIA Director-designate Rep. Michael Pompeo, left, waits to speak at the Central Intelligence Agency in Langley, Va., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017

    Ex-EU Consultant: Tillerson-Pompeo Transition Likely to Sway US Foreign Policy

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Chaos from President Donald Trump’s abrupt firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will threaten the State Department’s ability to deal with crises during the transition period over coming weeks, former European Union (EU) consultant Paolo von Schirach told Sputnik.

    "In the meantime, the US has to manage major international issues," Schirach, President Global Policy Institute and Professor of International Affairs at BAU International University, warned. "Now we are facing the inevitable turmoil that characterizes any significant transition, while America still needs to engage and respond."

    On Friday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters that personnel were reassured no cabinet changes would happen in the near future just days after Trump fired Tillerson via Twitter and replaced him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

    President Donald Trump, accompanied by CIA Director-designate Rep. Michael Pompeo, left, waits to speak at the Central Intelligence Agency in Langley, Va., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Trump Picks CIA Chief Pompeo as Top Diplomat to Counter Iran, Russia in Syria
    Tillerson is exiting, he added, while the United States must deal with the fight against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), the Syrian conflict, relations with Europe, Russia and China, and the summit with Kim Jong Un about North Korea’s nuclear program.

    "Prior to Tillerson’s firing it was unclear who was in charge and what the US position would be on any of these issues. If President Trump now has a Secretary of State he is comfortable working with, so much the better," he said.

    Trump’s team, hopefully, can quickly formulate and present to the world a policy agenda that friends and foes alike could understand, Schirach advised.

    US media reported that National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster will soon be ousted from the administration, although the White House said McMaster remains focused on important issues, including Russia and North Korea.

    Tillerson said on Tuesday that he would leave his position at the end of the month and immediately handed over responsibilites to Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan.

    Related:

    Will Tillerson's Departure Lead to Foreign Policy Shifts?
    US Diplomats Reportedly Told Not to Retweet Ousted Aide on Tillerson's Firing
    Tillerson's Ouster: 'President Trump Is Losing Grownups in the Room' – Academic
    Trump Fires Tillerson, 'Bloody Gina' Takes Over CIA
    Tillerson Fired, Pompeo to State Dept, Torture Advocate to Head CIA
    Tags:
    diplomacy, transition, swap, policy, Mike Pompeo, Rex Tillerson, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 10-16
    This Week in Pictures: March 10-16
    Stormy Chasers
    Stormy Chasers
    Turkish Operation in Afrin
    Turkish Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin: Facts and Figures
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse