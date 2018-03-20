Register
22:20 GMT +320 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US Police officers. (File)

    School Shooting in US Maryland Should Serve as Call to Action – Governor

    © AP Photo/ Lynne Sladky
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The shooting at a high school in the US state of Maryland on Tuesday morning should serve as a call to action on school safety, Governor of Maryland Larry Hogan said in a statement on Tuesday.

    “Although our pain remains fresh and the facts remain uncertain, today’s horrible events should not be an excuse to pause our conversation about school safety,” Hogan said. “Instead, it must serve as a call to action.”

    The shooting remains an active investigation, Hogan said.

    READ MORE: FBI Probes Package Blast at FedEx Facility in Texas Which Injured One

    Earlier on Tuesday, St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron said a male student fired a handgun at a female student at the Great Mills High School in the US state of Maryland. Another student was also wounded in the shooting, police added.

    The shooting came to an end when a school resource officer arrived at the scene and exchanged gunfire with the gunman, Cameron said.  Police later confirmed that the shooter died in hospital.

    Law enforcement vehicles are seen outside the Great Mills High School following a shooting on Tuesday morning in St. Mary's County, Maryland, U.S., March 20, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Sait Serkan Gurbuz
    EXCLUSIVE: US Must Avoid 'Kneejerk Reactions' to Maryland School Shooting
    The two victims of the shooting remain in critical condition, Cameron said.

    On March 14, the House of Representatives voted 407-10 in support of the STOP School Violence Act, which authorizes $500 million in federal grants over the next 10 years to improve coordination between schools and law enforcement agencies to enhance school safety.

    The House measure came in response to the February 14 shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz used an AR-15 semi-automatic assault rifle to kill 17 people. Local authorities said Cruz purchased the assault rifle legally around one year before the incident.

    Related:

    Dorito or UFO? Flaming Orange Triangle Spotted Over Texas (VIDEO)
    FBI Probes Package Blast at FedEx Facility in Texas Which Injured One
    Investigators Believe Serial Bomber Behind Fourth Explosion in Austin, Texas
    Texas Medical Services: Blast in Austin Injures 2 Persons
    Explosion Hits Chemical Plant in Texas, Building Ablaze - Reports (VIDEO)
    US Appeals Court Upholds Texas' Crackdown on 'Sanctuary Cities'
    Tags:
    shooting, school, Texas, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    The Stunning Geometry of Natural Landscapes
    Stormy Chasers
    Stormy Chasers
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse