FBI Probes Package Blast at FedEx Facility in Texas Which Injured One

The case is already the fifth explosion that went off in Texas in three weeks, with police suspecting that the same serial bomber is behind four previous blasts.

One employee was injured as a package with nails and shrapnel bound for Austin, Texas exploded at the FedEx facility on Tuesday, according to the local fire department.

According to the ABC News service, the incident took place at a FedEx distribution facility in Schertz, Texas, just after midnight. The employee who was injured was not hospitalized.

FBI investigators and a bomb squad were reported to come to the scene. No connection has yet been established between the incident and the recent string of explosions in Texas that began on March 2 and already claimed lives of two people.

Late on Monday, two bicyclists were hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening wounds after a similar explosion in Austin which was set off by a tripwire.

Three other instances differ from the latest ones as the packages were found outside the homes and were not delivered by any mail services. In the first week of March, 39-year-old Anthony Stephen House was killed when a package exploded in his home. Authorities at the time described it as an "isolated incident." On March 12, two other parcel explosions took place: the first killed 17-year-old student Draylen Mason while the second explosion critically injured 75-year-old Esperanza Herrera, who was visiting her mother at the time of the incident.

On Monday, Police Chief Brian Manley said that investigators believed the same serial bomber was behind four explosions that went off this month in the city of Austin, Texas.