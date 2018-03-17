US Attorney General: Mccabe Firing From FBI Is 'Effective Immediately'

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired Andrew McCabe, the FBI's official who was actively involved in Russiagate and was repeatedly criticized by Donald Trump, US-based media reported on Friday.

"Pursuant to Department Order 1202, and based on the report of the Inspector General, the findings of the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility, and the recommendation of the Department’s senior career official, I have terminated the employment of Andrew McCabe effective immediately," Sessions was quoted by Fox News as saying in a statement.

Jeff Sessions fired former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe on Friday, just days before he was set to retire on Sunday, local media reported.

McCabe remained on the FBI payroll despite stepping down as its number two in January, after the Department of Justice reportedly found that he had lied about the agency’s investigation into the Clinton Foundation.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW