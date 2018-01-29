FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe Resigning - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Andrew McCabe is resigning, NBC News reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to the report, McCabe’s resignation is effective on Monday.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told a White House press briefing that the president stands by his previous comments regarding McCabe, but that he had nothing to do with the timing of his resignation. She referred repeated questions about the resignation to the FBI.

The resigning official, who has criticized US President Donald Trump's decisions, has taken the decision to step down a few weeks prior to his retirement date in March, the media outlet specifies. According to another report from CNBC, McCabe will remain on the FBI payroll until March, when he can retire with full benefits.

Previously, there were reports that the 49-year-old McCabe intended to leave his post as soon as he gets the right to receive a full pension.

The reported resignation takes place after The New York Times publication, alleging that the US president wanted to fire head of the special counsel and former FBI head Robert Mueller last June, but changed his mind when the White House counsel threatened to resign.

Trump has denied these allegations, speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, calling them "fake news."

McCabe was the right-hand of former director of the FBI James Comey, who was conducting an investigation into US President Donald Trump's alleged links with Russia, denied by both the White House and the Kremlin.

In May, Trump fired Comey, saying that he was unable to perform his duties.

After the dismissal of Comey, McCabe served as head of the FBI until the approval of the new director, Christopher Wray. He was also among the contenders for the post of head of the department.