US Senator Asks Pompeo to Declassify Next CIA Chief's Role in 'Torture'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Outgoing CIA Director Mike Pompeo is being asked to declassify documents on the role of his deputy, Gina Haspel, in torturing terror suspects as the US Senate considers confirmation of Haspel as the next CIA chief, according to a letter disclosed by US Senator Dianne Feinstein on Thursday.

"We as senators take our role in confirming a President's Cabinet seriously and must evaluate Ms. Haspel's record, including troubling press reports on her involvement with torture programs," Feinstein wrote in a letter to Pompeo, the release explained.

Feinstein said senators need the information to evaluate Haspel's nomination and that the American people deserve to know the nominee's role in "one of the darkest chapters in American history."

In 2002, Haspel was in charge of a secret prison in Thailand that used torture — including waterboarding — on suspected terrorists, including Saudi Arabian citizens Abu Zubaydah and Abd Rahim Nashiri, according to published reports.

President Donald Trump has selected Pompeo as the next Secretary of State and named Haspel as Pompeo's replacement as CIA director. Both nominations must be approved by the Senate.