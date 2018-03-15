US Senator Asks Pompeo to Declassify Next CIA Chief's Role in 'Torture'

"We as senators take our role in confirming a President's Cabinet seriously and must evaluate Ms. Haspel's record, including troubling press reports on her involvement with torture programs," Feinstein wrote in a letter to Pompeo, the release explained.
Feinstein said senators need the information to evaluate Haspel's nomination and that the American people deserve to know the nominee's role in "one of the darkest chapters in American history."
President Donald Trump has selected Pompeo as the next Secretary of State and named Haspel as Pompeo's replacement as CIA director. Both nominations must be approved by the Senate.
