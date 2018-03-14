Tillerson Fired, Pompeo to State Dept, Torture Advocate to Head CIA

Tillerson out at State, Pompeo in, and Haspel to head CIA; Role of Solar Energy in Uniting Communities; Death Penalty for Nikolas Cruz.

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Brian Becker, host of Loud and Clear on Radio Sputnik, to talk about the firing of Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State, the move to replace Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo and what the changes will mean for the Iran Deal.

In a special second segment the show is joined by Jim Cason, Associate Executive Secretary for Strategic Advocacy and Legislative Director for Foreign Policy for the Friends Committee on National Legislation, to talk about Donald Trump's nomination of Gina Haspel to head the CIA despite her involvement in the CIA's illegal torture program, whether or not Congress will confirm Haspel, what Pompeo means for US diplomacy around the world, and the continued role of America in the war in Yemen.

In the third segment Yesenia Rivera, DC Program Director of Solar United Neighbors joins the show to talk about the dramatic cost reduction of solar energy, the power of solar energy to build more cohesive and interconnected communities, the future of Puerto Rico's Energy, and the intersection between health and clean energy.

Later in the show Aja Taylor, Advocacy Director at Bread for the City, and Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber join the show to talk about ongoing scandals in the nation's capital, efforts by developers and global elites to buy American cities and their politicians, the role of youth in movements, and the prosecutor in Florida asking for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz to receive the death penalty. The group also talks about Ice Cube's Big 3 Basketball League, the best Kayne West songs, and the shocking racial disparities in Washington, DC.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com