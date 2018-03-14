Register
21:28 GMT +314 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Female and male soldiers

    First Female Army Rangers Talk About Challenges, Backlash

    © Photo: Pixabay
    US
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Two of the US Army’s first female infantry officers have opened up about the struggles they have faced in pursuing their ambitions, the social media backlash against them and how they won the respect of their male peers.

    While everyone serving in the military faces difficulties, the issues facing female soldiers are particularly acute. Two of the US Army's first Rangers — Capt. Kristen Griest and Capt. Shaye Haver — have spoken out about the problems they had in getting recruited, working their way up to becoming officers and getting the go-ahead to serve in combat roles. Griest and Haver were speaking at the Army Women's Summit on Capitol Hill.

    West Point

    When Griest first applied to join the Army women were not allowed to serve in direct combat. She told the audience, "I was trying to enlist in the infantry, and realized that wasn't possible." A decade later and Griest and Haver became the first graduates of an intergrated Ranger school course at the West Point military academy. Griest had seen the possibility for West Point to open doors for her, saying:

    "West Point was an opportunity that I saw, if I just performed well and did everything I could to set conditions to join the infantry whenever it did open — and West Point seemed like the place to do that."

    Haver's journey was different, having never considered the West Point route until a battalion commander at Fort Carson talked up her potential to the deputy commanding general of the 4th Infantry Division.

    ​She described how:

    "His first question to me was if I wanted to go to Ranger school. And I was shocked, I had never thought about it before."

    Prime Minister Netanyahu speaks with combat soldiers from the Israeli Defense Forces
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Moshe Milner / Israeli Defense Forces
    Hottest Weapon: Israeli Female Soldiers Show Off Their Sexy Side (PHOTOS)
    While she was at West Point, Griest joined an infantry mentorship group where a colonel put the soldiers through PT tests and sent out the results via email. Griest commented:

    "I was sure I was going to be dead last — all these infantry, Ranger-bound men at West Point. And it showed me that I wasn't. I was sometimes in the top third, depending on the event."

    The colonel encouraged her to push back against the policy barriers preventing her from participating in West Point's Basic Officer Leader Course.

    "He really flipped the switch for me, in terms of thinking I was just this woman trying to do these things, and everybody expecting me to fail. Whereas he was like, 'No, I expect you to do these things and I expect you to succeed'."

    The Backlash

    In the summer of 2015 Griest and Haver became the first women to complete this training. Then defense secretary Ash Carter called them up to to congratulate them on becoming the first women to earn the Ranger tab, generating considerable media coverage. This in turn provoked noisy and aggressive opposition on social media from those who think women should not serve in the military.

    ​Griest said:

    "Something that I wasn't expecting to be as bad as it was, was just the backlash, like on social media."

    Both women faced online death threats and consequently the Army has beenmuch more circumspect about promoting stories of female officers in the infantry. Haver commented:

    "One of my challenges was the isolation, trying to keep a small signature. Make sure that I'm not inconveniencing anyone else by my presence."

    Meanwhile, the added attention created a new kind of pressure for Griest, as a representative of the new female soldiers serving on the front lines. She said:

    "Realizing that every unit I go to, to them I am what women in combat arms looks like, and any mistake I make suddenly completely discredits all of the women that are going to come after me."

    Earning Respect

    However, Griest also related how it was not media coverage or social media comments that determined whether she was accepted and respected by her male counterparts, but her physical capabilities as a soldier:

    "As soon as you take an APFT (Army Physical Fitness Test), the conversation stops. If you beat everybody on the APFT, they cannot say anything to you. And a lot of guys came up to me afterward and said, 'You know, ma'am, I wasn't sure about this, but you smoked me on the APFT, so I guess I can't say anything'."

    ​While some female soldiers might find such comments irksome, Griest takes them in good spirits, commenting:

    "I never hold it against anybody. I like hearing stuff like that. If people come up to me and say, 'You know, I really wasn't about this, or I didn't think this was a good idea — I was dead against this, but I've changed my mind' — or even if they haven't changed their mind yet, I still see that as an opportunity to change their mind."

    Though Griest and Haver graduated from the West Point class in 2015, it wasn't until the following year that the Army lifted their ban on women serving in direct-combat units. Since then more than 600 women have joined infantry and armor units, as Gen. James Mc Conville told the Army Women's Summit:

    "Every single infantry, armor and artillery battalion in every single active-duty brigade combat team has women assigned."

    Related:

    Woman Warrior: DNA Tests Confirm ‘Powerful’ Viking Military Leader was Female
    Sky's the Limit: Russia Resumes Training Female Military Pilots
    Female Soldier Known as 'Kurdish Angelina Jolie' Killed in Battle Against Daesh
    Tags:
    military, female soldiers, soldiers, US Army, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bali's Waterfalls
    Couple of Adventure Hunters Share Breathtaking Shots of Unique Places
    Russians Did It
    You Know What to Do in Any Odd Situation
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok