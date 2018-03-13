WATCH Dramatic Collision of Two US Police Helicopters in California

The incident, which affected two helicopters carrying people, happened on the territory of a special site of the police department of Pasadena, located in California.

Despite the fact that the accident occurred in 2012, information about it appeared in the internet only recently.

According to data provided by The Mirror, two police helicopters collided with each other, while one of them was landing and the other one was taking off. The power of the impact was quite high, since parts of both aircrafts were scattered a few meters apart.

READ MORE: At Least 2 Dead After Helicopter Crashes in New York (VIDEO)

The footage was released by the National Transportation Safety Board.