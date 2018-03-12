Emergency Services Respond to Helicopter Crash in New York (VIDEO)

The New York Police Department and Fire Department are responding to a reported helicopter crash near Manhattan, the city mayor's spokesman reported.

The helicopter reportedly crashed into the East River, there were no immediate reports on casualties. Soon after the first reports, a video of the crash appeared on social media.

BREAKING VIDEO: Moment helicopter crashed in the East River. pic.twitter.com/FWyv6szrAn — New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) March 11, 2018

#BREAKING NEWS: NYPD responding to a helicopter crash on the East River in Manhattan, NY pic.twitter.com/mkMNA0YZE2 — BREAKING NEWS (@NewsAlertHQ) March 11, 2018

Mayor just got a briefing. NYPD and FDNY divers already on the scene and in the water. https://t.co/cScDfn5CpK — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) March 11, 2018

​The helicopter, believed to be a Eurocopter model AS350, went down on Sunday afternoon in the East River near Roosevelt Island. There were no immediate reports about how many were on board the aircraft. Several witnesses reported that at least one person managed to escape the vehicle and swim to safety. There has been no official confirmation from authorities on the number of victims, however.