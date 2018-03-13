Register
04:37 GMT +313 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump smiles during State of the Union address in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol to a joint session of Congress Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 in Washington

    Activist: Trump's Military Parade an ‘Obscene Attempt' to ‘Normalize Militarism'

    © AP Photo/ Win McNamee/Pool
    US
    Get short URL
    111

    US President Donald Trump got the okay to have his war parade, but it's not going to include any military tanks since they'd likely damage Washington, DC, streets, according to a March 8 Pentagon memo released Friday.

    The memo states that the parade will "include wheeled vehicles only, no tanks — consideration must be given to minimize damage to local infrastructure."

    Aside from the "no tanks" order, the memo indicates that the parade will wrap up with a "heavy air component" that may include older aircraft as a nod to the contributions of veterans throughout US history.

    Ajamu Baraka, a longtime human rights activist and the 2016 Green Party nominee for vice president of the United States, told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear that the parade is "really an obscene attempt to continue the process of normalizing militarism in this culture."

    ​"This notion that the US is going to flex its muscle by displaying its long history of military aggression and… displaying various kinds of weapons right in the middle of a national conversation around the issue of guns and violence… it really becomes a slap in the face to all of those who are concerned about the normalization of militarism and violence in this culture," he told show hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou.

    "It's really something that needs to be opposed because the ideological objective, in my opinion, is to continue the process of normalizing and accepting violence."

    For Baraka, the planned parade is also an opportunity to show "that there is still a viable anti-war, anti-imperialist and pro-peace movement here in this country."

    FILE PHOTO - Four Mirage 2000C and one Alpha jet flight over Paris, France, on their way to participate in the Bastille Day military parade, July 14 2016
    © REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer
    I Love a Parade: Trump Orders US Veteran’s Day Military March

    "We want to demonstrate that substantial sectors of the American people are not going to allow themselves to be manipulated into this grotesque reflection of American dominance… and we don't need to continue to waste these enormous resources that are being transferred from the public straight into the pockets of the military industrial complex," the activist told Becker. "The cost of this parade itself could feed all of the homeless vets here in this country… this continues the squandering of the public's resources to advance militarism and to protect the interest of the one percent."

    "These are the kinds of opportunities we need to really engage in the national conversation to demonstrate that the interest of the Trump administration and the bipartisan neoliberal crowd in DC are completely opposed to the interests of most of us here in this country," he added.

    At the end of the day, the decision to use funds to pay for a parade instead of helping homeless veterans show that politicians, including Trump, "care nothing about the lives of these human beings."

    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up while addressing the Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority Conference in Washington. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Cliff Owen
    ‘We Can't Solve These Problems and Still Embrace Militarism': Trump's Parade Won't Help Americans

    "If people really did care about the lives of the vets they would oppose all of these examples of militarism because we know that when these young men and women are being sent off to die for the 1 percent… it becomes more than one can bare and we see the consequence of that with these continued suicides," he continued.

    "If you care about the troops, if you care about basic morality, then you'll oppose all of these examples of militarism in this culture."

    Related:

    GOP House Intelligence Committee Members: 'No Collusion' Between Russia, Trump
    Stormy Daniels Willing to Pay Back $130K to ‘Speak Openly' on Trump Affair
    US Democrats to Push For Tougher Gun Control Than Backed by Trump – Pelosi
    Trudeau Says Canada Does Not Link Trump Tariffs to NAFTA Deal
    Twitter Ablaze as Trump Jr Mocks CNN Over POTUS Photo With "Russian Spy" Connery
    Tags:
    military parade, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    100th Anniversary of Moving the Capital from St. Petersburg to Moscow
    100th Anniversary of Moving the Capital From St. Petersburg to Moscow
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok