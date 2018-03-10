Gunman, 3 Hostages Dead in Shooting at California Veterans Home

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A suspected gunman and three women were found dead Friday hours after police reported a hostage situation at a California veterans home, local media said.

The suspect, armed with a rifle, exchanged fire with a responding Napa County Sheriff's Office deputy at the Yountville Veterans Home. California Highway Patrol (CHP) Golden Gate Division Chris Childs reported that the suspect was eventually contained in a room together with three hostages.

Several agencies, including, according to some reports, the FBI were involved in attempts to resolve the situation, but the suspect remained silent.

@chp chopper lands on driving range of evacuated golf course near Yountville Veterans Home. Active shooter situation continues. Reports of hostages. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/vWBMXjBZcB — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) March 9, 2018

​Napa County Sheriff John Robertson said that the police knew the identity of the shooter, but refused to release the data.

The three hostages were reportedly not residents of the facility, the largest veterans home in the United States, but employees of an organization that provides mental health services.