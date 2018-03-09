Register
09 March 2018
    BREAKING:
    Veterans Home of California in Yountville, California

    Northern California Veterans Home on Lockdown - Reports of Shots Fired

    © AP Photo/ Eric Risberg
    US
    0 12

    California fire officials have reported an active shooter situation at a veteran's home in Yountville, Napa County, California. A black-clad man with body armor and an automatic weapon has taken at least three hostages, and reports of shots fired have surfaced.

    The Napa County Sheriff's Office reported at least one shot was fired, but no casualties have been confirmed. KRON4 reported that 30 shots were fired, but that hasn't been verified.

    A large number of ambulances were also spotted at the scene, with their lights and sirens off.

    "Everyone is just in alert mode, and we're taking information as it comes," state Department of Veterans Affairs spokesman Joshua Kiser told the Los Angeles Times in a phone interview from his office on the home's grounds. "Our shades are drawn. Locked the doors."

    The Veterans Home of California reported that law enforcement arrived on the scene at 10:20 local time and set up a perimeter. Residents and employees were told to take shelter while law enforcement surrounded Building G, where the suspect was thought to be.K

    TVU reported that around two dozen law enforcement vehicles were on the scene. They also interviewed local woman Linda La Rue Koch, who says a veterans home employee told her to close and lock her door.

    "Please pray we have about 30 police here at the Vets Home there is a shooter here. We're in lockdown in the MSC Building," she posted on Facebook.

    The Veterans Home issued a Facebook statement where they confirmed the presence of law enforcement, but provided little other information. When a commenter asked what was happening, the Home replied that they would "share information from law enforcement when it is confirmed."

    Entry to the Veteran Home was blocked off, and the nearby Vintners golf course was also closed. June Iljana, a spokeswoman for the California Department of Veterans Affairs, said that the California Highway Patrol is coordinating with other agencies. 

     

    Nearby Yountville Elementary School was briefly placed on lockdown due to police activity, but the lockdown was quickly lifted.

    The home is 600 acres (0.9 square miles) in size and is the largest veterans home in California, according to their official website. It is located at 260 California Drive.

    More details to follow

    Tags:
    veterans, active shooter, US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Joshua Kiser, Napa County, California
