Veteran’s Day Military Parade in Washington to Exclude Tanks

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A president-requested Veteran’s Day parade in the US capital will not include tanks to avoid damage to the streets, a Pentagon memo said.

The document outlining the plans to hold a military-themed parade in Washington DC on November 11 was sent to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Thursday.

It says the show will include "wheeled vehicles only, no tanks," since "consideration must be given to minimize damage to local infrastructure."

The parade will follow a route from the White House to the Capitol and conclude with a flyover, described as "a heavy air component," which might include older aircraft.

President Donald Trump requested a parade after being impressed by one during his visit to France in July 2017 at the time of Bastille Day celebrations. He then asked US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to draft options for holding a similar event in Washington, DC.