18:58 GMT +314 February 2018
    President Donald Trump arrives to board Air Force One for travel to Palm Beach from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., February 2, 2018.

    Trump Urges Congress to Pass Immigration Bill From Senator Grassley - WH

    © REUTERS/ Leah Millis
    111

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he supports the immigration bill crafted by Senator Chuck Grassley from the US state of Iowa, and urges all members of Congress to support it.

    "The Grassley bill accomplishes the four pillars of the White House Framework: a lasting solution on DACA [Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals], ending chain migration, cancelling the visa lottery, and securing the border through building the wall and closing legal loopholes," Trump said in a statement issued from the White House.

    "I am asking all senators, in both parties, to support the Grassley bill and to oppose any legislation that fails to fulfill these four pillars – that includes opposing any short-term 'Band-Aid' approach."

    According to the president, the majority of Americans approved of the plan which fulfills his four principles and is a responsible and commonsense option.

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has given members time until the end of the week to come up with a compromise on immigration that Trump will sign.

    Trump's Proposed Reform

    Trump has been urging Congress to pass new laws to reform the immigration system, insisting that Congress include funding for a wall to be built on the US-Mexico border in any reform package, which lawmakers have been reluctant to do. There have been no indications Mexico will pay for the wall, despite Trump's campaign promises.

    READ MORE: US Budget Deal an Economic 'Relief', But Immigration Divisions Remain — Expert

    Meanwhile, earlier in the day, US District Court Judge Nicholas Garaufis delivered a judgment in New York that the DACA could not be canceled "pending a decision on the merits of these cases."

    READ MORE: US Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Deportation of DACA Recipients

