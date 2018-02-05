Trump: Immigration Plan Without Strong Border Security and Wall 'Waste of Time'

Constructing the border wall has been Donald Trump's signature pledge on his presidential campaign.

On Monday, the US president reiterated his support for the creation of a wall on the border with Mexico, saying that any immigration plan that excludes the wall would be "a total waste of time."

"Any deal on DACA that does not include STRONG border security and the desperately needed WALL is a total waste of time. March 5th is rapidly approaching and the Dems seem not to care about DACA. Make a deal!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

​Constructing the border wall to curb illegal immigration and combat drug trafficking has been President Donald Trump's signature pledge on the campaign trail and during his presidency. Shortly after taking office in January, of 2017 Trump signed an executive order to initiate the border wall project.