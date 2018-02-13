Increasing the Burden: Democrats Slam Trump's Proposed Budget Plan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump’s proposed budget for fiscal 2019 hurts consumers while helping Wall Street, big American corporations and billionaires, according to critiques published online by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders.

"The Trump plan is to raise tolls on commuters, increase the burden on cities and states, sell our essential infrastructure to the whims of Wall Street, and yank away the protections that keep consumers safe and our air and water clean," Pelosi said in a twitter message on Monday.

Sanders claimed that the White House budget proposal cuts US health and retirement benefits by $1.8 billion to "pay for his tax cuts for billionaires and corporations."

Presidential budgets that are submitted yearly rarely escape criticism from Congress and Trump’s $4.4 billion spending plan drew criticism from both sides of the aisle.

The Republican chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Ed Royce pledged to fight proposed cuts in budgets for the State Department and US foreign aid.

US congressional leaders reached a two-year budget deal to increase government spending by nearly $300 billion on Friday.