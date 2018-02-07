Republican Senate Leader McConnell Announces US Budget Deal

The two-year budget deal that will prevent the US government shutdown was agreed upon in the US Senate on Wednesday, according to Mitch McConnell.

Republican Senate Leader McConnell announced that the Senate leaders had agreed on a US budget deal. It stipulates the increase in defense and non-military spending, as well as the boost in infrastructure investments as well as the extension of children's insurance program.

I'm happy to announce that our bipartisan, bicameral negotiations on defense spending and other priorities have yielded a significant agreement. Thank you @SenSchumer for joining me this afternoon, and for the productive discussions that generated this proposal. — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) 7 февраля 2018 г.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW