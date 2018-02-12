Register
    Apple CEO Tim Cook

    Docs Show FBI Agents Slammed Apple's CEO as 'Hypocrite'

    © AP Photo/ Richard Drew
    US
    0 0 0

    The text exchange between FBI agent Peter Strzok and the bureau’s lawyer Lisa Page was published by the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs as part of an investigation into how the bureau tackled the Hillary Clinton probe.

    The texts reveal that the FBI denounced Apple CEO Tim Cook for the company’s decision not to assist investigators in unlocking an iPhone owned by one of the perpetrators of the mass shooting in San Bernardino, California in 2015.

    "And what makes me really angry about that Apple thing? The fact that Tim Cook plays such the privacy advocate," Peter Strzok, an FBI counterintelligence agent wrote on February 9, 2016. "Yeah, jerky, your entire OS is designed to track me without me even knowing it."

    This April 13, 2016 file photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia.
    © AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster
    CIA Dismisses Report of $100k Payment to Russian Spy as 'Fiction'

    Lisa Page agreed with Strzok and called Cook a “hypocrite.”

    READ MORE: Trump Meets FBI Director Friday to Discuss Release of Democratic Memo

    Cook, for his part, has written an open letter to explain why Apple would not create special software to unlock the phone; the FBI eventually found a third-party vendor who helped them retrieve data without the company’s help.

    In 2015, a married couple conducted a terrorist attack at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, killing 14 people and seriously injuring 22 others in the shooting.

    San Bernardino, iPhone, Apple, FBI, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Tim Cook, United States
