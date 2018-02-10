Trump Meets FBI Director Friday to Discuss Release of Democratic Memo

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump met with FBI Director Christopher Wray on Friday to discuss the release of the Democratic memorandum from the House Intelligence Committee regarding the Russia investigation, White House spokesman Raj Shah said in a statement.

"This afternoon, the President met with the Director of FBI, the Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General, and the White House Counsel’s Office to discuss the memorandum from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and receive their input," Shah said on Friday.

"The President is weighing his options and will respond soon," he added.

Earlier, the US House Intelligence Committee has voted to release the Democrats' counter memo responding to the GOP's report alleging FBI surveillance abuses. The HIC chair Devin Nunes' Republical memo criticized the FBI's investigation into Trump's campaign adviser Carter Page.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who compiled the Democratic memo said that he wants the FBI, US intelligence community and the White House to vet its contents.

The memo will now have to be approved by the US President. The White House said earlier that it was ready to review the memo.