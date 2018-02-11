Register
13:53 GMT +311 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Tanner Broadwell and Nikki Walsh sold everything they had in Colorado, bought an old 28-foot sailboat and planned to live their dream of sailing the Caribbean. That dream turned into a nightmare Wednesday night at John's Pass when their boat the Lagniappe crashed into something underwater, severing the keel and causing it to sink. Now Broadwell, Walsh and Remy, their 2-year-old Pug, have lost everything

    Dream Lying in Ruins at the Bottom of John’s Pass

    © Photo: Tanner Broadwell
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    This couple decided to step out of comfort zone: selling all they owned, bought a sailboat and left for travel. However, real life may be more disastrous than it may seem and you can literally lose everything in several minutes.

    A young couple - Times Tanner Broadwell, 26, and Nikki Walsh, 24 left their routine life in Colorado and left for sailing around the Caribbean with their 2-year-old Pug, Remy.

    Broadwell explained their trip as a stepping out of comfort zone.

    "We got so tired of that lifestyle...of doing things to make people do the things they don't want to do...I sold everything I had to do this and I lost everything in a matter of 20 minutes."

    It took them two years to save money and buy this boat: a 1969 Columbia for $5,000 and then spent the same price for fixing it.

    READ MORE: 'Wolf of Crypto Street': Meet US Teen Millionaire and Cryptocurrency Guru

    However, their dream journey was tragically interrupted when their boat dubbed Lagniappe was struck by an underwater object in John's Pass off Madeira Beach and sunk. The couple sold all their belongings for this trip and all they have right now is their dog, cell phone, security cards, some clothes and some dog food.

    READ MORE: 73-Year-Old Russian Astronomer Builds Planetarium for Children

    "I'm just standing there in awe," Walsh said. "I just lost everything I ever owned. I see my things floating away and I can't get to them."

    The local Coast Guard service told the couple they should remove their boat out of the pass, what would cost approximately $10,000, while all they have is about $90.

    Despite all what happened, the couple is not giving up, figuring out what to do next. As Broadwell stated, they might stay with his mother for some time and try to find a job.

    They are still alive, and their dream is too, he said.

    "I'm not going to give up now," Broadwell said. "I'm going to get another boat down the road."

    "We can't just give up on our dreams," Walsh said.

    Tags:
    sunken ship, boat, Caribbean
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Russian Female Athletes at 2018 Winter Olympics
    Most Beautiful Russian Female Athletes at 2018 Winter Olympics
    Shuteye Shutdown
    Shuteye Shutdown
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok