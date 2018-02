Victor Matushin may be the coolest grandpa in the world, as he has built a planetarium to teach children astronomy.

A 73-year-old amateur astronomer from Adygea, Russia made his dream come true of owning his own planetarium. The construction of the building started back in 1999 and it took 18 years to complete.

The astronomer used improvised items such as pots, balls and lamps to represent the celestial bodies.