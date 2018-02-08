Register
    A large portion of a famed Magnolia tree, at left, photographed from the Ellipse in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017 and planted on the south grounds of the White House by President Andrew Jackson in 1835 has become too weak to remain standing

    Trump Administration Supports US Senate Version of Funding Legislation

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - White House advisors would recommend that President Donald Trump sign a US Senate version of a bipartisan bill to fund the federal government, the Office of Management and Budget said in a press release on Thursday.

    "The [Trump] Administration supports Senate passage of the substitute amendment to H.R. 1892 the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018," the release said. "If the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 were presented to the President in its current form, his advisors would recommend that he sign it into law."

    The release said the non-defense spending in the bill is higher than the administration believes is necessary, and added that Congress should enact hundreds of billions of dollars in additional spending cuts proposed by the administration without delay.

    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress inside the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 30, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Win McNamee/Pool
    Trump Calls for US Government Shutdown if Deal on Immigration Not Reached
    Both the US Senate and House of Representatives are expected to vote on this legislation on Thursday in order to prevent a federal government shutdown at midnight when funding runs out.

    READ MORE: US' Self-Perception as Bastion of Democracy Doesn't Match Reality – Analyst

    It was earlier reported that Republicans and Democrats reached an agreement on the federal spending budget, including military and other funding. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has called his fellow congressmen to review the bill and join in voting to advance it.

    The current short-term funding bill will expire at midnight Thursday.

