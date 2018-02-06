US Defense Secretary Fires Top Official Overseeing Trials of Gitmo Detainees

According to the Miami Herald, the US Defense Department said Rishikof and the legal adviser for military commissioners Gary Brown were both removed from their jobs.
Mattis designated the general counsel at the Defense Logistics Agency, Jim Coyne, to serve as acting convening authority, the report said.
Despite his predecessor's aspirations to shut down the camp, surrounded by controversy over arbitrary detention grounds, torture allegations and lack of access to proper judicial process for detainees, US President Donald Trump announced in his State of the Union address recently, that he had signed an order to keep the detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba open indefinitely.
