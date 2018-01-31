Register
09:35 GMT +331 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A hooded demonstrator is seen at a protest calling for the closure of the Guantanamo Bay detention facility in front of the White House on May 18, 2013 in Washington, DC.

    US Constitutional Rights Center Slams Trump's Decision to Keep Guantanamo Open

    © AFP 2018/ Mandel Ngan
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR), the New York-based advocacy organization, issued a statement, criticizing the decision of US President Donald Trump to keep the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba open.

    "Trump’s planned executive order is not the last word on the fate of Guantanamo… CCR has filed a new legal challenge to the illegality and racism driving Trump’s Guantanamo policy and demanding detainees’ release. It is the courts, not the authoritarian-in-chief, that will ultimately determine the fate of the men detained at Guantanamo," the CCR said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

    According to the CCR, the move is unsurprising given "Trump’s deep-seated racism" and the situation, when the White House is "stacked with white supremacists."

    On Tuesday, the US leader delivered the first State of the Union speech during his tenure. In the address, Trump said that he had signed an executive order to keep Guantanamo open. Decisions on disposition of terrorists detained at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base will be taken on a case-by case basis, the White House said in a release following Trump’s signing of the executive order on "Protecting America Through Lawful Detention Of Terrorists."

    The United States may transfer new detainees to the Guantanamo Bay prison in Cuba if needed, according to the executive order signed by Trump.

    READ MORE: Jim Mattis Makes First Trip to Guantanamo by US Defense Chief Since 2002

    The order also said that US detention operations at Guantanamo Bay are safe, legal, humane and consistent with international law.

    In his speech, Trump said that the United States "foolishly" released hundreds of terrorists, including the leader of Daesh terrorist group. He also said the United States will work to kill terrorists, but when it is necessary, they must be captured and interrogated.

    A hooded demonstrator is seen at a protest calling for the closure of the Guantanamo Bay detention facility in front of the White House on May 18, 2013 in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2018/ Mandel Ngan
    ‘Abysmal’ Treatment: UN Notes US Still Torturing Uncharged Guantanamo Prisoners
    In the wake of 9/11 attacks, Washington opened a detention center for terror suspects at the military base at Guantanamo Bay. As suspects deemed dangerous may be subjected to indefinite detention without charges of trial in the prison, the facility is largely criticized by domestic and international watchdogs as violating human rights.

    Trump often pledged during the 2016 election campaign to "restock" Guantanamo with new terror suspects. It reportedly holds 41 detainees.

    The detention center has housed suspected terrorists from Afghanistan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Yemen since 2002, many of them without charges.

    The facility has long been criticized for the mistreatment and abuse of detainees, prompting many to call on the US authorities to close the facility. Barack Obama vowed to take action but the Congress vetoed his plan to bring inmates to the mainland.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: Female Cops Across the World
    Girl Power: Female Cops From Across the World
    Wheel of Trump
    Wheel of Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok