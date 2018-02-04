Melania Trump Refused to Pose for a Joint Picture With Her Husband (VIDEO)

The incident occurred at the airport of Palm Beach, Florida, where the US first lady was seen heading to the car without Donald Trump.

Footage showing how Melania Trump left her husband in front of journalists with cameras has recently been released online.

The incident took place at the airport of Palm Beach, Florida, where, according to protocol, the couple had to get out of the plane and then stand for a while, so that reporters could take some pictures of the two.

On the video, however, it can be seen that Melania kept her distance from Donald Trump. She neither gave him her hand nor stopped nearby to pose for a picture, but rather went straight to their car. The US president waved to the photographers alone, and then joined his wife.

This is not the first time that such an incident takes place between the couple. Melania Trump refused to take her husband's by hand during a visit to Rome, and shortly before that, during their trip to Israel.