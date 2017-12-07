Twitter Jumps On Melania Trump's Pearl Harbor Faux Pax

First Lady Melania Trump has been left red-faced, after her Twitter account tweeted a commemoration of Pearl Harbor with the wrong date.
Melania made the post on Thursday, a date which marks 76 years since Japan attacked Pearl Harbor and led the US to join the Second World War.
The post contained the date 11/7/1941, but the correct date is 12/7/1941. Twitter users were quick to spot the error – even though the post was speedily deleted and replaced with the correct date.
Today we honor Pearl Harbor Heroes. 12/7/1941— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) 7 декабря 2017 г.
Thank you to all military for your courage and sacrifice! pic.twitter.com/fuxvoaXAno
Yeah sure. We're all going to forget you tweeted the wrong date. pic.twitter.com/TuLrB55lzN— cat hicks (@cathicks) 7 декабря 2017 г.
What happened to 11/7/1941? That was a bigly day! I miss the old tweet!— Establishment Guy (@Politicalprozac) 7 декабря 2017 г.
Waiting for when 9/11 comes around and we remember 8/11.— Anoosh Luby (@AnooshMCL) 7 декабря 2017 г.
However, other social media users were supportive of Melania, arguing that it was probably just a typo.
#PearlHarbor #PresidentTrump 🌺🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/KPEH07FCNs— DONNA WARREN 🇺🇸 (@DonnaWR8) 7 декабря 2017 г.
Speak for yourself. Do you or have you served? If not, move along and don't speak for us Soldiers; we can speak for ourselves for the love of our country and the respect for our Commander in Chief @realDonaldTrump.— Mister T 🇺🇸🎖️ (@mil_tobias) 7 декабря 2017 г.
And we won't forgot the hatred from people like you that can't forgive a typo. Petty…grow up— Lisagirl (@RobbsLisaGirl) 7 декабря 2017 г.
Melania's husband, President Donald Trump, also tweeted to honor those who died at Pearl Harbor. However, his tweet also received some criticism.
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day — “A day that will live in infamy!” December 7, 1941— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7 декабря 2017 г.
Not to be a nag, but FDR called December 7, 1941 "a date which will live in infamy." You should probably know that.— KathleenInCLE (@KathleenInCLE) 7 декабря 2017 г.
Trump referred to a remark by Franklin Delano Roosevelt during his famous address to a Joint Session of US Congress in the wake of the Japanese strike on Pearl Harbor, which killed 2,335 military personnel and 68 civilians.
Roosevelt called the Pearl Harbor attack, "a date which will live in infamy." Within an hour of the speech, Congress had passed a declaration of war on Japan.
