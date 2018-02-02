Stephen King Apologises for Republican Train Crash Joke

"A rather thoughtless tweet from me concerning the train-truck crash, for which I apologize (if one is necessary)," King tweeted.
He added however this was a "paradox." He compared the Republicans, who control both chambers of Congress, to former President Jerry Ford who, King said, would give a hungry child his lunch and then vote against federal aid to school lunch programs.
The Amtrak train carrying Republican lawmakers to a retreat hit a trash truck in the US state of Virginia on Wednesday. None of the legislators was seriously hurt. The writer called it "karma."
A rather thoughtless tweet from me concerning the train-truck crash, for which I apologize (if one is necessary). It should be pointed out, too, that those Republican politicians, who can be heartless when they vote, immediately got out to help.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) 1 февраля 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)