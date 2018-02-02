Stephen King Apologises for Republican Train Crash Joke

Famous author Stephen King on Thursday apologized for joking about a train crash involving a group of Republicans that resulted in the death of a truck driver.

"A rather thoughtless tweet from me concerning the train-truck crash, for which I apologize (if one is necessary)," King tweeted.

© AP Photo/ Mike Groll People Injured When Train Carrying Republicans Hits Garbage Truck - US Lawmaker

"It should be pointed out, too, that those Republican politicians, who can be heartless when they vote, immediately got out to help," he admitted.

He added however this was a "paradox." He compared the Republicans, who control both chambers of Congress, to former President Jerry Ford who, King said, would give a hungry child his lunch and then vote against federal aid to school lunch programs.

The Amtrak train carrying Republican lawmakers to a retreat hit a trash truck in the US state of Virginia on Wednesday. None of the legislators was seriously hurt. The writer called it "karma."