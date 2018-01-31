People Injured When Train Carrying Republicans Hits Garbage Truck - US Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has been briefed on a collision of an Amtrak train carrying Republican members of Congress to an annual retreat in West Virginia and a garbage truck, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The President has been fully briefed on the situation in Virginia and is receiving regular updates," the statement said.

The White House said there are no serious injuries among members of Congress who were on the train, but one person has been confirmed death and another one was seriously injured in the crash.

US Congressman Roger Marshall, who is also a doctor, said earlier on Wednesday that a train carrying Republican members of Congress and their families to a retreat in the US state of West Virginia hit a garbage truck.

The train hit a garbage truck, they're asking for doctors on the trains to help. Right now Dr. Marshall is helping people who are injured. — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) 31 января 2018 г.

Congressman Steve King uploaded a video of the incident, saying one person died in the collision.