Register
08:57 GMT +301 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People stop to watch black smoke coming from the roof of the Consulate-General of Russia Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, in San Francisco

    'Sacrosanct' Sentinel: US Keeps Russian Diplomatic Compounds Closed for Everyone

    © AP Photo/ Eric Risberg
    US
    Get short URL
    0 16

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy on Wednesday bashed the United States for "unmotivated" and "hostile" actions after its ambassador was denied access to Russian diplomatic properties in the country.

    "Promises made by the Assistant Secretary for Diplomatic Security Michael Evanoff that our properties are fine cannot be trusted," it said in a statement. "Even in the better year the American side followed the trust but verify principle… Now it is time to verify first and trust second."

    Police cordon the Russian Trade Mission compound in Washington, D.C.
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Agarishev
    Russia to Continue to Seek Return of Diplomatic Property in US - Kremlin
    The Russian Embassy has several times requested access to the confiscated properties for a security check but was denied barred from entering.

    "Such American stand is unacceptable. Our grave concern about the state of the Russian property remains. The fact that the Russian Ambassador is not allowed to enter the buildings which belong to the Russian Federation are unmotivated. These hostile actions of the US have neither logic, nor reason," it said.

    Earlier on in the day, US Assistant Secretary for Diplomatic Security Michael Evanoff told Sputnik that local law enforcement was ensuring Russia’s closed diplomatic properties in the United States remain untouched and secure. "Nobody is allowed to go in. So, they keep it [diplomatic properties] sacrosanct," Evanoff said. Local law enforcement, he added, will ensure all facilities that are not being used right now "stay secure."

    National flags of Russia and the US
    © REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov
    Tensions Remain Even as US Returns Russian Flags Taken From Diplomatic Property
    In early September, Russian diplomats lost access to several diplomatic properties as the US authorities closed down the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco and trade missions in New York City and Washington, DC. US officials said the move came in response to Moscow's decision in late July to reduce the number of US diplomatic staff in Russia to 455 people, the same number of diplomatic personnel Russia has in the United States.

    After Russian diplomatic staff left the compounds, US security agents entered the premises to conduct searches. Moscow said that the actions of the United States constituted a violation of international law, including the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic and Consular Relations.

    Related:

    Russia to Continue to Seek Return of Diplomatic Property in US - Kremlin
    Russia Continues Work on Lawsuit Against US Over Diplomatic Property
    US Embassy Says Actions Regarding Russian Diplomatic Property 'Legal'
    Tensions Remain Even as US Returns Russian Flags Taken From Diplomatic Property
    Russian MPs Delay US Trip Amid Removal of Russian Flags From Diplomatic Property
    Tags:
    diplomatic compounds, diplomatic property, diplomacy, property, violation, security, consulate, diplomatic scandal, Russian embassy in US, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Land of the Pharaohs: Splendors and Wondrous Sights of Cairo
    Land of the Pharaohs: Splendors and Wondrous Sights of Cairo
    Wheel of Trump
    Wheel of Trump
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok