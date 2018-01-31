Atlantic Council Expert: Names in 'Kremlin Report' Were Changed 'At Last Minute'

"This anticipated report was called the 'Kremlin list' and it was due at midnight on January 29… At the last minute, however, somebody high up — no one knows who at this point — threw out the experts’ work and instead wrote down the names of the top officials in the Russian presidential administration and government plus the 96 Russian billionaires on the Forbes list," Aslund said in a Tuesday article released by the Atlantic Council.
The analyst added that "in doing so, this senior official ridiculed the government experts" and "mocked" the US anti-Russia sanctions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin characterized the report as an "unfriendly move" by the United States that harmed relations between Moscow and Washington. Putin added that Moscow was not interested in scaling down relations with Washington and would refrain from retaliatory steps.
