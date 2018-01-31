'Kremlin Report' Confirms US is Unpredictable Counterpart - Moscow

"Unfortunately, we are dealing with unpredictable partners, and, of course, against the background of such unpredictability it is necessary to remain concentrated, at least, we need to act in accordance with the understanding what we want. The president said this yesterday, in this case, first of all, it is necessary to do what corresponds to our own interests," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman was responding to a request to comment on reports that one of the experts who participated in the compilation of the "Kremlin report", announced the replacement of the list at the last moment.