16:58 GMT +330 January 2018
    December 22, 2015. Head of Kaspersky Lab Yevgeny Kaspersky near the Lab's stand during the exhibition of Russia's first Internet Economy Forum

    Kaspersky Lab Disagrees With CEO's Inclusion in US 'Kremlin Report'

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    US
    130

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kaspersky Lab anti-virus solutions firm disagreed with the inclusion of its CEO Eugene Kaspersky on the list of Russian oligarchs, the so-called "Kremlin report," the company said Tuesday.

    "Kaspersky Lab disagrees with the inclusion of Eugene [Kaspersky] in the list of oligarchs, because that term presupposes possession of a large capital and exerting political influence with its help. Kaspersky Lab does not have political connections and does not use political influence in any country of the world, including Russia, and cannot be considered 'an oligarchical structure'… Kaspersky Lab earns more than 82 percent of its revenue abroad," the company said.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin at his annual question and answer session
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Putin 'Sad' About Not Being Included in US 'Kremlin Report'
    The company said that the "Kremlin report" appeared to include all Russian businesspeople from the Forbes list with a personal wealth of over one billion dollars, regardless of how the capital was earned.

    Kaspersky noted on his personal Twitter account that the people behind the list did not seem to understand the meaning of the word "oligarch," or they would not have included him and other businessmen with no ties to the government.

    View of the Moscow Kremlin
    © Sputnik/ Evgeniya Novozhenova
    Moscow: Inclusion of Top Russian Officials in 'Kremlin List' Unprecedented
    Earlier in the day, the US Treasury Department published the list, including 114 Russian politicians and 96 businesspeople, who may later be targeted with sanctions. The document itself, however, should not be interpreted as a sanctions list.

    The software company has already faced pressure in the United States over its alleged ties to Moscow. In September, the US Department of Homeland Security issued a directive ordering government agencies to delete Kaspersky products from their computers over security concerns. The company has denied all cyberespionage allegations.

    Tags:
    kremlin, report, Kaspersky Lab, United States, Russia
