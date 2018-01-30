Ex-US Envoy McFaul Surprised US 'Kremlin Report' Took Much Time to Be Made

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul on Tuesday expressed dismay regarding the quality of the the so-called Kremlin report and the time it took to combine it.

Earlier in the day, the US Treasury Department released the list, comprising 114 Russian politicians and 96 businessmen, that may pave way for more anti-Russia sanctions. The document, however, specifies that it should not be interpreted as a sanctions list.

What classified "intel" was used to compose this list? I see no evidence of that at all. My research assistant could have done it in an hour-- maybe less. cc: @AnyaShkurko! https://t.co/PgtL49zMEo — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) 30 января 2018 г.

​The former ambassador described the list as meaningless and sloppy.

ok, maybe. But that future act could have been done without this ridiculously broad & thus meaningless list. Listing whole GOR is a joke. & you know there are oligarchs on there that dont have close ties to Putin. Just the opposite. & some that do not listed. Its sloppy work. https://t.co/9plFlv6OxJ — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) 30 января 2018 г.

Mc Faul, who was US Ambassador to Russia in 2012-14, has been included in the blacklist by the Russian authorities over the deterioration of Moscow-Washington ties.

​Relations between Washington and Moscow have started to worsen since 2014 over alleged Russia's meddling in Ukraine's domestic affairs. Russia had firmly denied the allegations, however, the United States and its allies have introduced several rounds of anti-Moscow sanctions.