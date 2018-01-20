Register
10:20 GMT +320 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Lawyer Natalya Veselnitskaya

    Trump Tower Meeting: Fusion GPS Dossier 'Unacceptable' - Lawyer

    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    US
    Get short URL
    0 02

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya, who was found last year to have met with members of Donald Trump’s campaign at Trump Tower in 2016, has dismissed a salacious dossier on the president, in an interview with Fox News.

    "For me it's a really unacceptable document… I couldn't read this through the end, because it's the kind of papers that make you just want to get in the shower after," she told the news channel on Skype.

    The outlet said that, although the dossier was not directly related to the 2016 meeting, it was commissioned by Fusion GPS, a company whose founder Glenn Simpson worked for Veselnitskaya's client, the Russian real-estate firm Prevezon.

    In July, US media reported that Trump Jr. met with Veselnitskaya in June 2016 expecting to receive confidential information about Clinton. But Donald Trump’s son said the conversation focused solely on the problem of the adoption of Russian children by US nationals.

    Vkontakte social media page as seen on a computer screen
    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Congressional Probe Finds New Emails Suggesting Follow-Up to Trump Tower Meeting
    On October 24, 2017, The Washington Post reported that the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) had helped fund the Fusion GPS research on Trump’s alleged ties with Russia and possible coordination between his campaign and the Kremlin. Funds were reportedly sent through the law firm Perkins Coie until the end of October 2016.

    In June 2016, Simpson employed ex-British spy Christopher Steele to probe Trump's ties with Russia. The 35-page document, published by BuzzFeed in January, contained unsubstantiated claims that Trump participated in activities that could make him vulnerable to Russian blackmail attempts.

    The US Congress is currently investigating Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been carrying out a similar probe.

    Top Russian officials have repeatedly refuted such accusations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called all such claims groundless. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stressed that the accusations of Russia meddling in the elections of foreign states were unsubstantiated.

    Related:

    US Senate Views 'I Think Probably' Testimony as Verified Facts - Veselnitskaya
    Steve Bannon Calls 2016 Trump Jr, Veselnitskaya Meeting 'Bad S**t'
    Browder Seeks to Hinder Moscow Probe Into His Cyprus Assets, Veselnitskaya Says
    Russian Lawyer Veselnitskaya Denied US Temporary Immigration Status
    Natalia Veselnitskaya on Meeting With Trump Jr. and Genocide in the US Press
    Tags:
    confidential information, Trump dossier, Russiagate, investigation, collusion, Fusion GPS, Natalia Veselnitskaya, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Epiphany feast in Russian cities
    That's the Russian Spirit! People Dip in Icy Water Celebrating Orthodox Epiphany
    Goodnight, Government
    Goodnight, Government
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok