Congressional Probe Finds New Emails Suggesting Follow-Up to Trump Tower Meeting

The emails reportedly show the multiple attempts of British publicist Rob Goldstone to convince senior Trump campaign aide Dan Scavino of making a page on the popular Russian social network during the election campaign as a way to connect with Russian-Americans who allegedly prone to use this online source actively.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The new findings of the US Congressional investigators will likely shed some more light in the ongoing Russiagate probe concerning the alleged follow-up after the meeting of eight persons at Trump Tower in June 2016, among them Donald Trump Jr., Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner, CNN reported.

The US broadcaster noted that that President Donald Trump’s son previously said that he had not kept in touch with participants of the gathering afterwards.

However, Congressional investigators reportedly managed to gain some more alleged clues in the intricate probe, stating that there was indeed communication after last year's meeting at Trump Tower by citing the online correspondence of Goldstone.

Notably, Goldstone mentioned in the emails that "Don and Paul," referring to Trump Jr. and former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, were also on board with the concept of creating a webpage for the Trump election campaign on VK.

According to the obtained correspondence, this idea was originally introduced at the meeting and Goldstone continued to push this online project via emails weeks after visiting Trump Tower in June 2016.

Nevertheless, Trump Jr. did not receive any of the emails directly and did not have any direct talks with Goldstone after the Trump Tower meeting, the US media reports emphasized.

Goldstone will have a closed-door meeting with US House and Senate intelligence panels early next week and these unveiled emails are likely to be a main subject.