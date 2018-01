MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A teenager was shot dead Wednesday at a juvenile court hearing on a menacing with a firearm charge, a deputy chief with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Columbus, Ohio reportedly said.

The 16-year-old was involved in an altercation that erupted in the courtroom between his family members and a deputy, an NBC affiliate in the city reported.

Deputy Chief Rick Minerd said the deputy came under attack and fired one shot that struck the teenager. The boy was taken to a medical center where he succumbed to his injuries.

No further details have been immediately available.