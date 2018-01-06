Over 1,100 Citizens Killed by US Police in 2017

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Maxime Perrotin, a Sputnik News Correspondent in France, to talk about French President Emmanuel Macron's 'fake news' bill aimed at censoring Russian media outlets and what if any backlash Macron will face for expanding government censorship in the country.

In the second segment Stephen Gowans, writer and political activist joins the show to talk about the potential thawing of tensions between North and South Korea, what role Japan's militarization will play in Korean unification, the United States using South Korea as a global perch to further their geopolitical interests and the regional implications to nuclear development in SE Asia.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Scott Michelman, attorney with the ACLU- DC Chapter to talk about the ACLU-DC lawsuit against 27 D.C. police officers for the role in Inaugural Day arrests, the police and government attempts to criminalize free speech and protests, and the failed prosecution approach of 'guilt by association' in trying the J20 defendants.

In the final segments Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Abdushshahid and Jackie Luquman of Luqman Nation to talk about the recently released data that US police killed over 1,100 citizens in 2017, the coin flip-esque conclusion to a Virginia state-wide election, and Black radio and tv hosts. The group also talks about the efforts by the state of Israel to remove Africans from the country, the over-militarization of American police, and the latest health needs for political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com