DoJ: New Cell Phone Jamming Technology to Prevent Inmate Communication in Jail

"The test was conducted to determine if micro-jamming could prevent wireless communication by an inmate using a contraband device at the individual cell housing unit level," the release said on Wednesday.
Bureau of Prisons Tests Micro-Jamming Technology in Federal Prison to Prevent Contraband Cell Phones https://t.co/kDjXqdrgRQ— Justice Department (@TheJusticeDept) 17 января 2018 г.
US Bureau of Prisons emphasized in a release that cell phones smuggled into prisons have been used by inmates to continue running various criminal operations, threaten public officials and intimidate witnesses.
The release noted that the Bureau of Prisons is also exploring technologies to detect cell phones inside of prisons.
