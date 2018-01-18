DoJ: New Cell Phone Jamming Technology to Prevent Inmate Communication in Jail

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Bureau of Prisons has tested micro-jamming technology at a federal prison in the state of Maryland to determine whether the technology could stop inmates from communicating to the outside with smuggled phones, the Department of Justice announced in a press release.

"The test was conducted to determine if micro-jamming could prevent wireless communication by an inmate using a contraband device at the individual cell housing unit level," the release said on Wednesday.

"Contraband cell phones in prisons pose a major and growing security threat to correctional officers, law enforcement officials, and the general public," the DoJ release stressed. "As criminals increase their technological capacity to further criminal activity from within prisons, we must also explore technologies to prevent this from happening. This test is part of our ongoing efforts to find a solution."

US Bureau of Prisons emphasized in a release that cell phones smuggled into prisons have been used by inmates to continue running various criminal operations, threaten public officials and intimidate witnesses.

The release noted that the Bureau of Prisons is also exploring technologies to detect cell phones inside of prisons.