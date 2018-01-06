Register
07:56 GMT +306 January 2018
    US military guards walk within Camp Delta military-run prison, at the Guantanamo Bay US Naval Base, Cuba.

    US Allows Alleged 'Enemy Combatant' to Meet With Lawyer After 4 Months in Prison

    © AP Photo/ Brennan Linsley
    US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US government finally allowed a suspected enemy combatant captured in Iraq access to a lawyer after being unlawfully imprisoned for four months, a court document filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) revealed.

    "The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation ("ACLUF")… hereby informs the Court that pursuant to the Court’s Order of December 23, 2017, ECF No. 30, counsel for the ACLUF communicated with John Doe, the US citizen detainee in this action, via video conference on January 3, 2018, and John Doe informed counsel for the ACLUF that: (1) he wishes to continue this habeas corpus action; and (2) he wishes for the ACLUF to represent him in this action," the document said on Friday.

    A US Army soldier fires an M-4 rifle (File photo)
    US Air Force / Staff Sgt. Suzanne M. Day
    ACLU Sues Trump Administration Over New Rules on Lethal US Strikes Abroad
    ACLU senior editor Noa Yachot said in a post linked to the court documents that the US government has been holding the suspected "enemy combatant" since September without presenting any evidence that he fought with the Daesh.

    The ACLU, Yachot added, in a letter sent to the Justice and Defense Departments said the government does not have domestic legal authority to hold alleged Daesh fighters as enemy combatants in military detention.

    The 2001 US Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) extends to people who supported al-Qaeda, the Taliban, or associated forces at the time of the attacks on September 11 when the Islamic State did not exist, Yachot said.

