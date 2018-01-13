Temptation: Moby Riffs on CIA Plot to Lure Him Into Anti-Trump, Russia Probe

Amid an ongoing congressional probe into President Donald Trump’s alleged links to Russia, there has been increasing evidence of CIA attempts to make people believe that Moscow indeed helped him win the 2016 presidential race.

In a recent interview, multi-award winning US recording artist and activist Moby said that some of the people he had befriended during “years of touring and spending time in D.C. and New York,” and whom he described as “active and former CIA agents,” have told him they were “really concerned” that Trump was “essentially being run as a Russian agent.”

Moby said that during the conversation which took place while they were having dinner in February 2017, these people asked him to spread the word about Trump’s purported collusion with Moscow.

“They were like, ‘This is the Manchurian Candidate, like [Russian President Vladimir Putin] has a Russian agent as the President of the United States.’ So they passed on some information to me and they said, like, ‘Look, you have more of a social media following than any of us do, can you please post some of these things just in a way that … sort of puts it out there.’”

He said he was surprised to see so little interest on the part of Congress in putting hard questions to the White House.

“Unfortunately, I just don’t see people in Congress sort of holding the Administration accountable. It’s really disturbing and it’s going to get quite a lot darker," the musician noted.

He added that he had naively believed that elected officials in the Senate and the House of Representatives would be interested in investigating the possible collusion between the country’s executive branch and a “hostile power.”

Moby also said that he was glad that Trump is so unskilled.

"I’m really grateful that our president is so incompetent. Just imagine how much more dangerous he’d be if he was more intelligent and had emotional impulse control. I’m really grateful that if we are going to have a tyrant, at least let him be stupid and incompetent," Moby said.

He hopes that his Congressman “friend and neighbor,” Adam Schiff (D-California), will win in 2018 and take over as head of the House Judiciary Committee.

“That is when things start to get really serious,” Moby said, referring to the Russia probe led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Meanwhile, a new poll reveals that 48 percent of American voters believe it’s “very or somewhat likely” President Donald Trump will be cleared in the investigation into alleged collusion with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign.

