US, Canada Ministerial Aims to Provide Mechanisms to Pressure North Korea

"The goal of the ministerial is to provide a practical mechanism, mechanisms to exert continued pressure on the Kim regime while demonstrating that diplomatic options remain open and viable," Hook said during a State Department press briefing.
"We'll be doing an assessment of progress to date. We'll be discussing sanctions … We'll be discussing the importance of nonproliferation and we'll be discussing diplomatic options to achieve our goals of a denuclearized Korean peninsula," he added.
"I think we'll look at all things on the table. All things will be on the table. But we've been very clear that the sanctions have been effective," US Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Steve Goldstein said when asked whether the idea of a naval blockade would be discussed in Vancouver.
Goldstein noted that Russia and China will be informed of the outcomes of the foreign ministers meeting.
"China and Russia were not invited to the meeting, but will be informed of the results of the meeting," Goldstein said on Thursday.
