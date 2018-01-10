US Judge Blocks Trump's Decision to Rescind DACA Immigration Program - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A US federal judge in San Francisco has barred US President Donald Trump's administration from rescinding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that protects young undocumented immigrants from deportation, The Washington Post reported, citing an injunction by the judge.

The injunction by US District Judge William Alsup said, however, that anyone who had DACA status in September when the decision to rescind the program was made, could renew it while the lawsuit was pending, the newspaper reported.

US President Donald Trump announced the termination of the program on September 5, 2017. However, the move was delayed for six months to allow US authorities to close pending applications and renewals, as well as give the US Congress an opportunity to pass legislation to replace it. Thus, people protected under DACA have not been able to renew their permits since March.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) is an executive order issued by former US President Barack Obama in 2012 granting temporary work and residency privileges to so-called "dreamers"- people who entered the United State illegally as minors.