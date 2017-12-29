Trump Tells Democrats No Action on DACA Without Border Wall Budget

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Democrats should not expect any actions on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program before they approve funding for a wall on the southern border, President Donald Trump said in a statement on Friday.

"The Democrats have been told, and fully understand, that there can be no DACA without the desperately needed WALL at the Southern Border and an END to the horrible Chain Migration & ridiculous Lottery System of Immigration etc," Trump wrote in a Twitter post.

The US government should protect national security at any cost, Trump added.

The Democrats have been told, and fully understand, that there can be no DACA without the desperately needed WALL at the Southern Border and an END to the horrible Chain Migration & ridiculous Lottery System of Immigration etc. We must protect our Country at all cost! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 декабря 2017 г.

​Trump announced the termination of the DACA on September 5. However, the action was delayed for six months to allow US authorities to close pending applications and renewals, as well as give the US Congress an opportunity to pass legislation on the matter.

READ MORE: US-Mexico Border 'Deeply Out of Control', Trump's Wall Will Help — Ex-Official

A week after the announcement, Trump held a working dinner with top Democrats, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House of Representatives Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, during which they discussed immigration policy. The Democratic leaders said in a joint statement released the following day that they agreed with Trump that "the path forward" regarding DACA requires a legal solution for the program’s recipients.