Russian Embassy Appreciates US Diplomats Help With Planes Stuck in Blizzard

The ambassador noted that the first flight was scheduled for 14.30 local time [19:30 GMT] and the second one for 15:30 [20:30 GMT]. He stressed that the embassy maintained close contacts with the State Department on the issue.
The baggage claim area @JFKairport — they're just leaving ppls bags anywhere… You don't know what flight they're from and not one representative from @flysaa in sight. Ppl have been stranded in the airport for days with no vouchers for lodging, etc. pic.twitter.com/95VUy3jIGM— Akinfe Fatou (@Akinfe) 6 января 2018 г.
Meanwhile, Russian Embassy in the United States thanked Sunday the US State Department for its assistance in solving the problem of the delayed flights of Russia's Aeroflot airline from Washington.
This #bombcyclone footage from @JFKairport is mesmerizing. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/NqXCc9HYR1— Emily Rossi (@leadinglatte) 6 января 2018 г.
"To speed up the departure of @Aeroflot flights delayed due to #blizzard2018 #BombCyclone, the Embassy requested the assistance of US @StateDept. We thank our colleagues for their helpfulness and prompt assistance," the Russian Embassy wrote in a tweet.
On Saturday, the Aeroflot airline announced that its ground service company Swissport had not confirmed the service of the airline's flights from Washington's airport due to the adverse weather conditions and transport collapse at the airports of New York and Washington. As a result several flights have been delayed.
And so it begins. Flights inbound to @JFKairport are either holding or diverting due to blizzard conditions. pic.twitter.com/aif8G5m9MN— Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) 4 января 2018 г.
