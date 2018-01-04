New York Governor Declares State of Emergency Due to Powerful Snowstorm

During an interview with the news channel NY1, Cuomo said the combination of snow, wind and frigid temperatures create "terrible conditions" that are projected to further deteriorate on Thursday.
The National Weather Service has issued blizzard warning for parts of the US states of Delaware, Virginia and Maryland, as well as coastal New Jersey and New York.
Thousands of homes are reportedly left without power due to the storm.
I am declaring a state of emergency for New York City, Westchester and Long Island due to extreme weather conditions.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) 4 января 2018 г.
This is not a normal storm. If you do not have to be on the roads, don't be. Use caution and stay safe. #blizzard2018 pic.twitter.com/2ql6TDHSeB
Flights have been temporarily suspended at New York’s John F. Kennedy airport, according to the airport’s official Twitter account.
Due to strong winds and whiteout conditions, flights at JFK have been temporarily suspended. Travelers are urged to contact their airline carriers for updates on resumption of service
— Kennedy Airport (@JFKairport) 4 января 2018 г.
Hello #BombCyclone! You’re super awesome! 🔝💯❄️ #Blizzard2018 #WinterStorm #Snow #Grayson #NY #Manhattan #NewYork #NYC #TimesSquare I❤️NY 🗽🇺🇸 @nycfeelings @NYCDailyPics @TimesSquareNYC @NBCNewYork @ABC7NY @fox5ny pic.twitter.com/cSVA56slck— Tommy Gee (@tommygeenyc) 4 января 2018 г.
