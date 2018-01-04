New York Governor Declares State of Emergency Due to Powerful Snowstorm

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday declared a state of emergency for New York, Westchester and Long Island in light of severe snowstorm that hit the northeastern part of the United States.

During an interview with the news channel NY1, Cuomo said the combination of snow, wind and frigid temperatures create "terrible conditions" that are projected to further deteriorate on Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued blizzard warning for parts of the US states of Delaware, Virginia and Maryland, as well as coastal New Jersey and New York.

Thousands of homes are reportedly left without power due to the storm.

I am declaring a state of emergency for New York City, Westchester and Long Island due to extreme weather conditions.



This is not a normal storm. If you do not have to be on the roads, don't be. Use caution and stay safe.

​Flights have been temporarily suspended at New York’s John F. Kennedy airport, according to the airport’s official Twitter account.