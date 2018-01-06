Plane Catches Fire After Runway Collision at Toronto Airport

"There has been an aircraft incident involving two aircraft on the Terminal 2 apron. Fire and emergency services have responded and passengers have been evacuated," the airport stated on Twitter.
@SunwingVacay plane caught fire beside our @WestJet plane as we were almost ready to leave!! #smellslikesmoke guess we won’t be leaving anytime soon ☹️😠 pic.twitter.com/6K4tuxpuHG— Lisa Nadalin (@LisaannArts) January 5, 2018
Canadian broadcasters reported that no injuries were sustained and that all of the passengers are safe.
Dramatic passenger video captured moments after Westjet #WS2425 wing and Sunwing tail collided in Toronto.— Tom Podolec (@TomPodolec) 6 января 2018 г.
Westjet pilot declared a Mayday and immediately evacuated aircraft via emergency slides. https://t.co/5BtII7nId4 pic.twitter.com/718381odKw
The wing of one plane clipped the tail of another, according to journalists on the scene. The jet that caught fire was operated by Sunwing.
According to WestJet, its aircraft had arrived from Cancun and was stationary when it came in contact with the second plane pushing back from the gate.
Sunwing confirms their plane was empty when it was pushed from gate. Arrived from Cancun earlier. Their tail (APU) struck wing of Westjet #WS2425 also from Cancun. APU caught fire. All 168 pax & 6 crew on Westjet plane safely evacuated via slides. pic.twitter.com/AiEAXbMRrx— Tom Podolec (@TomPodolec) 6 января 2018 г.
The airport authority admitted there had been an "aircraft incident" on the Terminal 3 apron. Passengers were evacuated via emergency slide. Fire and emergency services were called.
