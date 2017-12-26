US Jet Slides Off Taxiway at Boston Airport (VIDEO)

No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

A US JetBlue plane went off a taxiway after landing at Boston's Logan Airport on Monday evening after a blizzard on Christmas.

One of the plane's pilots said as quoted by ABC, "Everything’s fine. We just skidded on the ice," when talking to air traffic controllers.

No injuries have been reported among the passengers flying from Savannah, Georgia.

The Massachusetts Port Authority told WHDH-TV that the airport closed its runways for a short period that day due to snow.