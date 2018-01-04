Register
00:06 GMT +305 January 2018
    car sits in floodwaters from Boston Harbor on Long Wharf in Boston, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. A massive winter storm swept from the Carolinas to Maine on Thursday, dumping snow along the coast and bringing strong winds that will usher in possible record-breaking cold.

    ‘Bomb Cyclone' Brings Icy Flooding to US East Coast, Leaves Travelers Stranded

    On Thursday, airliners canceled more than 3,600 flights after a major winter storm, the fearsomely termed bomb cyclone, dished out mayhem across the northeastern US, according to FlightAware.com, an online flight tracking service.

    More cancellations are expected Friday as the storm lingers in New England.

    ​The area that saw the most cancellations was, of course, New York. Sitting in white-out conditions and being pounded by strong winds, John F. Kennedy International Airport began cancelling flights at around 11 a.m. local time before suspending flights completely.

    ​LaGuardia Airport, also located in the Empire State, later announced via Twitter that it would join JFK in temporarily suspending its flights.

    ​Stranded passengers have been urged by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to contact airliners to confirm the status of their flights. It is unclear how long the airports will suspend their services.

    ​"The issue impacting operations at the moment is the ability to plow snow fast enough," Sara Orsi, senior marketing manager for FlightAware, told USA Today. "As the storm moves through, de-icing capacity will be a greater concern and will limit operations at airports along the East Coast."

    ​With the storm now angling toward Massachusetts, videos are beginning to emerge showing massive flooding along the Boston Harbor.

    ​Reporters on the scene are describing storm tides from the harbor reaching "historic levels." Flooding has even reached some of the city's subway stations, forcing closures.

    ​But the flooding and loads of snow is just the beginning, folks. Parts of the US East Coast are also getting themselves prepared for power outages triggered by high winds. According to CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen, wind gusts along the coast could get as strong as 80 mph.

    And that's not all. Per Hennen, ocean ice could even surf its way inland "thanks to mammoth 13-18 foot waves."

    ​"Stay away from the coasts," the National Weather Service in Boston tweeted, as it warned of a "high astronomical tide."

    Astronomical tide, indeed.

    ​"The storm is intense! Expect the unexpected," it added.

    Though the storm is projected to leave the New York area by Thursday evening, forecasters predict the region may see up to 10 inches of snow before it does, while the Long Island borough could get roughly 12 inches. Boston, too, is looking ahead to an estimated foot of snow.

    ​The powerful storm began its weather attack on the US southeastern coast Wednesday, pummeling Georgia, South Carolina and even Florida with snow, sleet and freezing rain, before it traveled north Thursday.

    Winter Storm, Bomb Cyclone, Winter Storm Grayson, Massachusetts, New York
