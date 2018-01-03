Trump’s Lawyers Met With ‘Russia Probe’ Team in December - Reports

Moscow (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump’s lawyers held talks with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team investigating alleged "collusion with Russia" several days prior to Christmas, CNN reported Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the situation.

The CNN broadcaster reported that Trump’s legal team hoped to get a better understanding of what steps Mueller would take next and how long the probe would last. The media outlet noted that lawyers had met with Mueller and his team several times before and might meet again in future.

No further details regarding the content of the meeting have been provided.

Neither a spokesperson for the special counsel nor the White House provided any comments on the issue.

The US Congress is currently investigating Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and collusion between Trump's campaign team and the Kremlin. Another investigation into the purported interference is being conducted by the FBI and the Department of Justice under Mueller.